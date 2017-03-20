Amagi to Highlight Cloud-based Broadcast Services at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Amagi will present a fully automated, end-to-end, cloud-based managed services platform that enables TV networks, content owners, operators and OTT platforms to manage, store, archive and deliver content. It also encompasses scheduling, playout, delivery, monitoring and monetizing of content for live and VOD applications.

Cloudport 3.0

The Amagi platform helps broadcasters get their content to any location or device across satellite, fiber, cloud, IPTV and OTT TV. This automation reduces the cost of broadcast operations while increasing efficiency.

Amagi will also highlight the STORM 3.0 ad insertion platform, now on the Intel platform, with support for IP, SDI and ASI. STORM also supports standard replacement triggers, such as SCTE-35, Packet 31, DTMF cue tones and Amagi Watermark. It gives broadcasters full control of frame-accurate ad insertion and the ability to manage and monitor their entire workflow through a web-based UI.

Amagi will also show its CLOUDPORT 3.0 cloud-based channel playout platform, now with a comprehensive new scheduling feature for creating frame-accurate presentation schedules and programming key events.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Amagiwill be in boothSU12207CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.