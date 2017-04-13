Altice CEO Goei Giving NAB Show Keynote

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show has penciled in another big name as a speaker, announcing Dexter Goei, Altice USA chairman and CEO, will present a keynote titled “Global Growth and the Future of Media.”

Goei will center the presentation on the opportunities global media companies bring to the American television market and how they can serve the diverse American audience. He will share how global companies are affecting decisions about content, products, new technologies and media, while improving and enhancing the customer’s experience.

A subsidiary of French-based Altice N.V., for which Goei serves as president of the board, Altice USA is a broadband communications and video service provider. Goei also leads Altice N.V.’s global M&A-related activities and handles the company’s overall strategic vision and growth in the U.S.

The “Global Growth and the Future of Media” keynote will take place on April 25 from noon to 12:30 p.m.