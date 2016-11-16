Advanced UAV Workshop Planned at National Drone Show

WASHINGTON—The sky is very much the limit when it comes to the future of UAV (aka drone) use, and the 2016 National Drone Show, in conjunction with the 2016 GV Expo, will offer attendees a crash course with a UAV Workshop. Set to take place on Dec. 7, the UAV Workshop will feature six sessions taught by FMC Master Trainer Luisa Winters.

Kicking off the workshop will be “Preparing for Your FAA Part 107 Test,” a guide through the process of receiving a Part 107 UAV pilot certification, including how best to prepare and pass the Part 107 Test. There will also be looks into how UAV’s can affect your business with the “Integrating UAV Into the Corporate/Commercial Environment” and safety with the “Identifying & Mitigating Risk in UAV Operation” sessions. Filming techniques with UAVs will also be discussed in “UAV Cinematography: A Recipe for Guaranteed Success” and “Filters for UAV Cameras.” The workshop will round out with “A High Level Overview of Current UAV Vehicles, Tools, Functions and Add-Ons.”

In addition to Winters, a number of instructors and guest lecturers will be on hand for the workshop, including Ron Campbell, regional RPAS advisor, North America, SGS Hart Aviation; Tracy Lamb, global RPAS safety manager, SGS Hart Aviation; and Jennifer Pidgen, who manages vendor/sponsor relationships, UAV Logistics/Operations, and syllabus review.

The National Drone Show UAV Workshop will take place on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.nationaldroneshow.com for more information.