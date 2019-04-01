Adder to Launch 4K IP KVM at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Adder Technology is going 4K, announcing that it will debut its new dual-head high performance, 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber at this year’s NAB Show.

Dubbed the ADDERLink Infinity 4000 series, Adder created the new technology with the goal of supporting IP KVM users in the transition to 4K. The ALIF4000 is designed to deliver pixel and color accurate video quality, audio and USB to single or dual 4K screens. It features full compatibility with the existing Infinity range, allowing it to be phased into an existing network without disruption.

Other products that Adder is expected to highlight at its booth include the ADDERLink ipeps+ remote access system, which enables broadcasters to manage out-of-band servers and remotely access HD video in real time at up to 30 fps.

The Adder booth is at SL8620.

