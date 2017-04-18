Adder to Feature IP-based KVM Products at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Adder’s IP-based KVM products are set to make an appearance at the 2017 NAB Show, including the Adder CCS-PRO8, ADDERLink XDIP and ADDERLink INFINITY. Broadcast control rooms and post-production suites can use Adder’s KVM solutions to enable streamlined workflows, improve user ergonomics and gain remote access to critical computing hardware.

The Adder CCS-PRO8 is a command and control switch that enables users to seamlessly control up to eight different machines across eight displays with just a mouse and keyboard, with access to multiple monitors through a single pane of glass interface.

The ADDERLink XDIP is a high-performance IP-based KVM with an ultra-low latency extender or matrix that gives AV professionals a flexible, user-friendly way to maintain control from a single facility or multiple locations.

The ADDERLink INFINITY is an IP-based KVM that offers improved workflows, the flexibility to adapt to user needs, and redundant network operations for HD resolution and beyond.

Adder execs will also be on hand to offer viewpoints on trending broadcast issues, such as the rise of the video wall and how to efficiently migrate from SDI to IP.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Adderwill be in boothSL1105. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.