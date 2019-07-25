Actus Digital’s Updated Intelligent Compliance System on Tap for IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Touting it as a cross-organizational platform that has benefits for operations, marketing and research, and new media departments of broadcasters and media companies, Actus Digital will arrive on the IBC 2019 show floor with an updated version of its intelligent compliance platform.

Enhancements made to this intelligent media platform include more functionality, additional AI options and extended automation related to compliance, clips creation and exporting to social media, as well as content monitoring and analysis. The system is designed to provide monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud and hybrid combinations.

Another product that is part of the Actus Digital show lineup is its Clip Factory clips creation workflow. The unit features a web browser interface for creating and automatically or manually exporting clips, enabling content repurposing anywhere, anytime from any device.

In addition, attendees can get a closer, hands-on look at Actus Digital’s latest products by scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Actus Digital experts.

IBC 2019 will take place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. Actus Digital will be located at booth 3.C69.