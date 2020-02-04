5 Things You Need to Do Now Before the 2020 NAB Show

Are you attending and/or exhibiting at the 2020 NAB Show? Yes, April and the annual NAB Show are just around the corner, and we’re doing our best to help you prepare. Along with registering to attend the show and making your hotel and airline reservations, here are some other items to put on your To Do List.

For Exhibitors

1. Get Covered by the Official NAB Show Daily

The Daily is published by Future US under contract with NAB. Exhibitors should submit news now for editorial consideration in the official NAB Show Daily. For more details, deadlines and to submit your news, product information and photos, click here. Content Director Terry Scutt can answer any questions you might have. Interested in advertising in the Daily? Click here for more information.

2. Gain Recognition for Your New Products or Booth With a ‘Best of Show’ Award

Make sure the new products your company unveils at the show stand out from the crowd. Future US judges are looking for the year’s game-changing technologies and outstanding booth designs that deserve Best of Show Awards. Your entry will tell us why you think we should be paying attention. Nominate your new product(s) or exhibit booth here.

3. Be a Part of Our Pre-Show Coverage

Help attendees learn more about your products ahead of the show. TV Technology, Radio World, Radio World International and Creative Planet Network offer a number of avenues for pre-show coverage. From newsletters to websites to print issues, as an exhibitor you can be a part of our NAB Show coverage by completing our online form here.

For Attendees

4. Let Us Do the Heavy Lifting

With so many events, learning opportunities and companies exhibiting at the show, let us help you fine-tune your plans. Be sure you are scheduled to receive the Sneak Peek weekly newsletters from TV Technology and/or Radio World. They are filled with product and show news and begin in February/early March.

5. Engage With Us on Social Media

Don’t miss a thing ahead of, during and after the show. Like and follow TV Technology, Radio World and Creative Planet Network on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for NAB Show news, articles and Q&As to maximize your experience. Be sure to use #NABShow in your own tweets and posts so your colleagues can stay up to date on show and product news, too.

Bonus for Both Attendees and Exhibitors

I know I said “5 Things,” but here’s one last “thing” for both attendees and exhibitors. Visit the NAB Show website often. It is frequently updated, especially as the show dates get closer. Bookmark the Schedule-at-a-Glance, which offers live links to exhibit floor hours, exhibitor information, conference sessions, social community mixers and even the shuttle bus schedule.