4K 4Charity Focuses on Diversity and Inclusion

LAS VEGAS—Elemental Technologies, the leader in software-defined video solutions, today announced the next 4K 4Charity Fun Run, which takes place Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Las Vegas in conjunction with the 2017 NAB Show. Sponsorships are now available and participant registration for the event is open at www.4K4Charity.com. Beginning with the 2017 NAB Show event, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series will distribute all proceeds toward raising awareness and funding for organizations that work in support of increased diversity and inclusion.

Since launching in 2014, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series has attracted nearly 4,000 participants and raised close to $400,000 for non-profit organizations. Officially endorsed by NAB Show, the April, 2017 event will raise proceeds for Mercy Corps, which works with the most vulnerable women and adolescents in crises, providing safe places, education opportunities, job skills training and community engagement projects to help them build a strong tomorrow, and will also contribute to Women Who Code, a global non-profit dedicated to inspiring women to pursue and excel in technology careers and to helping them become leaders and role models in the tech industry.

“We’re heartened by what the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series has achieved to date, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and participants, in raising awareness and funds for vital causes,” said Laura Barber of Elemental and co-founder of the series. “As we look forward, we recognize that the media and entertainment industry – like so many industries – can and must do more to support diversity and inclusion. With the support of NAB Show and its members, it’s an honor to devote 100 percent of this year’s proceeds toward that mission.”

Among the sponsors for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2017 NAB Show are industry leaders Aspera, an IBM Company, Verimatrix, Dolby, Accedo, Irdeto, ChyronHego, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and media partners NewBay Media and Rapid TV News. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is Friday, March 3, 2017. Inquiries may be directed to Kate Incerto at incertok@elemental.com.

“We’re pleased to support this wonderful NAB Show tradition and delighted to help the industry give back to the cause of increased diversity and inclusion – an issue of great importance to the people and organizations that make up our community,” said Chris Brown, Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations at NAB Show. “What an inspired way to celebrate the hard work and innovation our industry creates, as evidenced by the tremendous growth in participation we’ve seen every year. May this year’s event set another fundraising record!”

The 4km (2.49 mile) running and walking event begins at 7:30 am and loops through beautiful Sunset Park. Transportation will be provided free of charge to and from major NAB Show hotels and Sunset Park beginning at 6:45 am the day of the event. After completing the course, participants can celebrate over light snacks and beverages. For more information, please visit www.4K4Charity.com/NAB.

Space is limited for this special event. Sign up today at www.4K4Charity.com.