2020 HPA Tech Retreat Seeking Presentation Proposals

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association is now calling for presentation proposals for its 2020 HPA Tech Retreat that is scheduled to take place in February. These presentations will be for the retreat’s main program and its breakfast roundtables.

Interested presenters may choose to focus on any topic that is related to moving images and associated sounds, per HPA. This can include AI, blockchain, esports, knob-free TV, LED lighting spectra, next-generation sound, wireless broadcasting, zoom antennas and more.

Presentation proposals must come from the proposed presenter. Otherwise, no formal submission is required, a one- to two-sentence description can suffice; if more information is required HPA will ask.

Presentations in the main program are designed to be 30 minutes, including set-up and a Q&A, though longer or shorter presentations can sometimes be accommodated if requested. Panel proposers need to provide both the moderator and panelists. Main program presentations cannot be marketing presentations.

The breakfast roundtables, meanwhile, are given during breakfast on Wednesday and Thursday of the retreat starting at 7:30 a.m. Presentations can be on any topic, and can also be marketing based. There is no vetting process for breakfast roundtables, and is instead filled out in a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a max of 32 tables available over the two days.

To submit a proposal for either the main program or breakfast roundtable series, email Mark Schubin at TVMark@EarthLink.net or Media.Mark.Schubin@gmail.com. Received proposals will get an acknowledgement. The deadline for submitting proposals for the main program will be end of day on Oct. 25. Decisions are expected by early December.

The 2020 HPA Tech Retreat will take place from Feb. 17-20 at the Westin MIssion Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.

For more information, visit www.hollywoodprofessionalassociation.com.