2019 IBC to Explore Age of New Media

AMSTERDAM—The 2019 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam will provide an unprecedented opportunity for attendees to enhance their understanding of a media production environment whose pace of change is continuing to accelerate.

Themed conference days, increased representation of women on stage, and a brand new esports event are among the developments that will greet visitors to this year’s IBC as organizers continue to strengthen its credentials as the world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show.

An estimated 55,000-plus attendees are expected to visit the RAI during the five-day show.

In line with the multitude of creative, commercial and technical issues now influencing the development of media production, this year’s IBC conference has a different theme for each day:

Keynote presenters include Cécile Frot-Coutaz, head of YouTube EMEA; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, chairman of Vivendi; and Max Amordeluso, Amazon Alexa evangelist in the EU.

Building on the success of last year, IBC is also bringing back the Global Gamechangers Stage, which has a special focus on the technologies and business developments expected to change the game for the media industry. Speakers on this stage are set to include Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association; Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media; and Lisa Opie, director of factual for BBC Studios.

The final day of the show, Tuesday, IBC host an Esports Showcase, powered by ESL, EVS and Lagardère. Combining a series of conference sessions—which will include the participation of key players such as Ginx TV, Twitch, Riot and Blizzard, as well as developers like EA Sports—with a live demonstration of Counter-Strike featuring professional teams from ESL’s National Championships.

Also new for IBC2019 is the Media-Telecom Convergence Catalyst. This collaboration between IBC and the TM Forum will see three catalyst projects on the show floor that highlight open innovation between the telecoms and media industries. Participation from Al Jazeera, Associated Press, BBC R&D, RTÉ and more will show how 5G, AI and big data management can solve business and technology challenges, and improve the customer experience.

IBC2019 provides a vital annual opportunity to become acquainted with the latest media solutions, it is also a venue for serious networking and dealmaking. IBC is a show where business genuinely gets done and deals are signed on the show floor. It’s great for exhibitors, but good too for buyers, who have the opportunity to compare solutions from all the leading vendors around the world in one convenient showcase.

Attendees will go home equipped with shared unique insight and experience, that will drive their own businesses forward in the year ahead. What visitors will experience at IBC2019 will energize and motivate them, and reveal new opportunities—for their businesses and as individuals in the year ahead.

For more information, and to register, please visitshow.ibc.org.

David Davies is a consultant and conference producer.

Daily Themes

FRIDAY

Create and produce: creating disruption

SATURDAY

Manage: automating media supply chains

SUNDAY

Publish: embracing the platform revolution

MONDAY

Consume: engaging consumer experiences

TUESDAY

Monetize: scaling audiences and revenues