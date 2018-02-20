2018 NAB Show: Shotoku USA to Display Robotic Camera Solutions

LAS VEGAS—Shotoku USA will demo an enhanced External Control Automation Interface, among other robotic camera solutions for live studio and VR/AR applications, at the 2018 NAB Show. Building on the Shotoku TR-XT robotic camera control system, this upgrade enables full joystick trim control to adjust and restore pre-sets from the switcher or automation system. By interfacing with Facility Management and Control Systems (FMCS), the TR-XT can now be remotely reconfigured.

TR-XT

Designed for live studio production, Shotoku USA’s fully robotic X-Y SmartPed Robotic Pedestal will also be on hand. The unit features three-wheel smooth-steer capability, multi-zone collision avoidance and detection, a new height column without need for pneumatic balancing and an electro-mechanical steer/drive system. It instantly switches between local/remote operation with no need for re-reference or calibration and has a pan-bar mounted joystick for easier control.

Shotoku’s SmartTrack rail camera system supports floor or ceiling operation, with a range of height column configurations in upright and inverted modes. SmartTrack combines Shotoku precision control systems with a rail-based dolly and elevator column system to provide varied studio perspectives.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Shotoku USAwill be in boothC9015. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

