2018 NAB Show: Digital Alert Systems to Unveil Enterprise-wide EAS Management System

LAS VEGAS—Digital Alert Systems will unveil HALO, a management system capable of overseeing all encoders and decoders and facilitating command of all connected EAS devices in an enterprise, at this year’s NAB Show.

This web-based, enterprise-wide tool provides a single aggregation point through which multiple users can oversee the health of each EAS device, alert key personnel of critical changes, centralize configuration settings, manage software updates and consolidate FCC-mandated test results for easier EAS Test Result System (ETRS) filings.

HALO combines operations and compliance in one configuration control, for both EAS log reporting and error/alarm-monitoring. The company will also preview its EAS-Net Advanced Emergency Alerting (AEA) module for ATSC 3.0 as an optional advanced emergency alerting (AEA) upgrade for the DASDEC emergency messaging platform.

Other products at the booth include DASDEC v4.0 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol (EAS/CAP) compliance; the DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP decoder and encoder; the DASDEC-II Emergency Messaging Platform for managing emergency alert and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messages; and the MultiPlayer Four-Channel Audio Player and Program Switcher.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Digital Alert Systems will be in booth N5009. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

