2016 NAB Show to Host Kaleidoscope VR Showcase

WASHINGTON—The 2016 NAB Show is going virtual, as it has been announced that NAB and Kaleidoscope have partnered on the inaugural Kaleidoscope VR Showcase.

Founded in 2015 by René Pinnell and Michael Breymann, Kaleidoscope is a virtual reality community that empowers independent VR artists and works to promote the visibility of VR in the film and entertainment industries. The Kaleidoscope VR Showcase at the NAB Show will feature virtual reality films and immersive experiences from North America, Europe, South America and other places around the world. Kaleidscope previously demonstrated its VR content to people during a North American tour in 2015.

“With the rapid evolution of media and entertainment, it’s clear that virtual reality will play a prominent role in the future of film and broadcasting,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “Kaleidoscope will be a major highlight of our virtual reality educational programming—we can’t wait to see what this next generation of artists brings to the NAB Show floor.”

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.