2016 NAB Show Registration Opens
LAS VEGAS—Registration for the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas is now open. The annual conference for the broadcast industry is now offering its free exhibits pass as well as a 50 percent discount on a Session-3 Pack from now until Oct. 31. The 2016 NAB Show will run from April 16-21, with exhibits open from April 18-21, at the Lasa Vegas Convention Center. To register, or to find out more information, click here
