2016 HPA Tech Retreat Call for Proposals Ends Oct. 30

LOS ANGELES—Proposals for the 2016 HPA Tech Retreat are still being accepted, but the cutoff date of Oct. 30 is fast approaching. Scheduled to take place Feb. 15-19, the retreat is a gathering of professional who support the creation, management and dissemination of content for distribution environments.

This year’s conference will feature seminars, a super session and a curated technology room. The call for proposals seeks presentations for the main program and breakfast roundtables, which will run Feb. 17-19. Topics can include “anything from scene-to-seen and gear-to-ear,” according to Mark Schubin, who organizes the retreat. For more information on how to submit a presentation proposal go to www.hpaonline.com.

The 2016 HPA Tech Retreat will take place at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Indian Wells, Calif., from Feb. 15-19. Registration and application to the technology demo area will open in November.