2016 HPA Tech Retreat Accepting Presentation Proposals

LOS ANGELES—The 2016 HPA Tech Retreat is now accepting proposals for presentations for the main program and breakfast roundtables taking place Feb. 17-19. Presentation topics may include anything related to moving images and associated sounds, including areas like augmented reality, energy use for HDR TV sets, soundfields, terabit transmissions, x-rays in 8K and more.

No formal submissions are required, simply provide a sentence or two on the topic and HPA will reach out if it needs more info. Presentations in the main program are typically a half-hour, including set-up and Q&A; requests must be submitted for a different duration. HPA is also accepting proposals for panels, which run longer. Panel proposers are expected to provide the moderator and panelists. Presenters, moderators and panelists may attend sessions for free and get a discount on the full retreat.

Send proposals to Mark Schubin at TVMark@EarthLink.net or Media.Mark.Schubin@GMail.com. All proposals received will be acknowledged. Deadline for submission is Oct. 30, with decisions expected at the beginning of December.

The 2016 HPA Tech Retreat will take place from Feb. 15-19 at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Indian Wells, Calif. For more information, visit the HPA website.