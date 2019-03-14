[Webinar] IP Audio Systems - Part 4

Webinar – IP Audio Systems

Standards such as AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30 have both appeared within the past three years, and are already making significant impact on the industry. With IP-based audio systems, hundreds of high-quality, 24-bit audio streams can be transported using a single, inexpensive gigabit Ethernet connection, thereby greatly reducing the cost and complexity of multichannel audio production.

TV Technology will be presenting a live webinar at 2:00 pm EST March 21st that will begin with an overview of IP audio technology. The new standards will then be reviewed, followed by a discussion of design tips that can promote interoperability between various IP audio systems.

Webinar topics will include:

Fundamental concepts of IP Audio

Understanding AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30

Interoperable IP audio network design tips

