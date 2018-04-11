The priority of OTT video service providers (OSVPs) is shifting. Live and linear have surpassed SVOD in importance as confidence grows among OSVPs in the quality and reliability of their services, finds new research from TVTechnology and Broadcasting & Cable magazines, sponsored by Akamai. How does this effect you?

The “Scale My Service: OTT Video Providers Closing in on the TV Benchmark,” report shares the perspectives of company managers with responsibility for technical implementation of video streaming services at TV broadcast stations, groups and networks, pay-TV providers, programmers, TV service producers and new media companies, including:

Half of U.S. operators say their online service already meets or exceeds the quality and reliability of traditional TV or will do so within six months

70 percent say they are meeting or exceeding at least some of their KPIs, and 20 percent say they meet all KPIs

Three quarters agree that quality remains an important parameter

