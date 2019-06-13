Read About Hundreds of New Products from the 2019 NAB Show

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—Missed a hot new product at April’s NAB Show? Catch up on the hundreds of products with the recently released Best of Show Special Program Guide, covering products for TV/video, film, radio and pro AV professionals.

The digital guide features the nominated products from Future’s 2019 Best of Show Awards program, with special highlights for the winning products. Companies get the chance to tell you in their own words why a certain product is noteworthy, offering a sampler of the new technology demonstrated on the convention floor.

Read the program guide here.