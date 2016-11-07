Production Innovation Awards Extend Deadline

NEW YORK—Manufacturers: NewBay Media invites you to nominate your new and recently introduced products for the 2016 Product Innovation Awards. The deadline has been extended to Friday, November 11th.

Now in its fourth year, the PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected each fall by a panel of professional users based on the description provided by you via a nomination form. Evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

The PIA program is a new and creative way to shine a bright spotlight on your newest products. Every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form in early December to readers of TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazine.

See last year's guide.

Nominate a product or learn more here.