Managing Content Distribution Workflow

Content originators and owners increasingly find their content distribution workflows being siloed as they prepare content for a diverse array of delivery platforms. The eBook “Managing Content Distribution in a Time of Flux” confronts the problem of prepping content for different distributors and looks at a strategy that relieves the headaches for in-house staff.

Discover:

-Why different distributors –whether they’re direct-to-consumer cable syndication, digital or international—have different content specifications

-How content prep silos are a workable solution that impedes content prep efficiency

-Content prep and supply chain management that allows content owners and originators to reclaim workflow efficiency

-How context-aware workflows are a great way to relieve the burden of versioning content

