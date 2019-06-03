Managing Content Distribution Workflow
Content originators and owners increasingly find their content distribution workflows being siloed as they prepare content for a diverse array of delivery platforms. The eBook “Managing Content Distribution in a Time of Flux” confronts the problem of prepping content for different distributors and looks at a strategy that relieves the headaches for in-house staff.
Discover:
-Why different distributors –whether they’re direct-to-consumer cable syndication, digital or international—have different content specifications
-How content prep silos are a workable solution that impedes content prep efficiency
-Content prep and supply chain management that allows content owners and originators to reclaim workflow efficiency
-How context-aware workflows are a great way to relieve the burden of versioning content
