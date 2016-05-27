Lightning Captured at 7,000 FPS (Video)
FLORIDA—While it still is difficult to capture lightning in a bottle, the Geospace Physics Laboratory recently caught it with a camera. A video posted on YouTube by the Florida Institute of Technology showed a recent lightning storm that was recorded at 7,000 frames per second and played back at a speed of 700 FPS. Check out the footage below.
