Inside the November 2020 Broadcast Engineering Extra
By TVT Staff
The latest on NextGen TV tech
WASHINGTON—The latest edition of Broadcast Engineering Extra offers an in-depth look at the latest news surrounding NextGen TV.
Here’s a quick glance at what’s in the issue:
ONE Media’s ATSC 3.0 Smartphone Becomes a Reality
ATSC 3.0 in smartphones has taken a big step forward with the delivery of Mark ONE production sample phones, a key part of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s strategy to ensure NextGen TV one day is an integral part of mobile phones and other devices.
The Core Message: ATSC 3.0 Can Fuel Cable Growth
Does the debut of NextGen TV mean it’s time for a “cable-broadcast technology refresh?”
The full issue is available online. You can subscribe to access the digital Broadcast Engineering Extra here.
