Future Announces Winners of 2018 Product Innovation Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—Future’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2018 Product Innovation Awards:

TV Technology

AJA Video Systems - AJA HDR Image Analyzer

ENCO Systems - enCaption4 Live Automated Captioning

ENENSYS Technologies - ATSCheduler, ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

Flanders Scientific - XM310K - 31" 4K HDR Mastering Monitor

Grass Valley - Ignite v 11.0 automated production control (APC) solution

Interra Systems - BATON® WINNOW™

MediaKind - PRISMA Advertising and Content Rights Solution

Prime Focus Technology - CLEAR™ Vision Cloud

Rotolight - Anova PRO 2 bi-colour LED

Ross Video - Ross Ultrix FR5 Software Defined Routing System

Shure - P9RA+ and P10R+ Bodypack Receivers

Streambox - Chroma Advanced Streaming Encoder Decoder

Telestream - iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions

The Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic® ARC

Triveni Digital - StreamScope XM Verifier

TVU Networks - MediaMind

DV

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic eGPU high performance graphics processor

Sigma Corp. of America - Sigma 40mm T1.5 full-frame cine lens

TVU Networks - TVU Producer

Government Video

Rotolight - AEOS

Radio Magazine

Veritone - Veritone Attribute

Radio World

WorldCast Systems - SmartFM Artificial Intelligence for FM transmitters

Video Edge

IBM Aspera - IBM Aspera Streaming for Video

Ross Video - Ross Carbonite Mosaic multi-screen image processor

All nominated products are featured in the PIA Program Guide.

Now in its sixth year, Future’s Product Innovation Award recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.