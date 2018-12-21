Future Announces Winners of 2018 Product Innovation Awards
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—Future’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2018 Product Innovation Awards:
TV Technology
- AJA Video Systems - AJA HDR Image Analyzer
- ENCO Systems - enCaption4 Live Automated Captioning
- ENENSYS Technologies - ATSCheduler, ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway
- Flanders Scientific - XM310K - 31" 4K HDR Mastering Monitor
- Grass Valley - Ignite v 11.0 automated production control (APC) solution
- Interra Systems - BATON® WINNOW™
- MediaKind - PRISMA Advertising and Content Rights Solution
- Prime Focus Technology - CLEAR™ Vision Cloud
- Rotolight - Anova PRO 2 bi-colour LED
- Ross Video - Ross Ultrix FR5 Software Defined Routing System
- Shure - P9RA+ and P10R+ Bodypack Receivers
- Streambox - Chroma Advanced Streaming Encoder Decoder
- Telestream - iQ video monitoring and analytics solutions
- The Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic® ARC
- Triveni Digital - StreamScope XM Verifier
- TVU Networks - MediaMind
DV
- Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic eGPU high performance graphics processor
- Sigma Corp. of America - Sigma 40mm T1.5 full-frame cine lens
- TVU Networks - TVU Producer
Government Video
- Rotolight - AEOS
Radio Magazine
- Veritone - Veritone Attribute
Radio World
- WorldCast Systems - SmartFM Artificial Intelligence for FM transmitters
Video Edge
- IBM Aspera - IBM Aspera Streaming for Video
- Ross Video - Ross Carbonite Mosaic multi-screen image processor
All nominated products are featured in the PIA Program Guide.
Now in its sixth year, Future’s Product Innovation Award recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.
