2023 IBC Best of Show Awards Guide Now Available

Future has released the Best of Show Awards Guide for the 2023 IBC Show. This guide takes you on a tour of new products introduced for TV, film, video, streaming, radio, audio and pro AV professionals. The Best of Show Awards are for products introduced at the 2023 IBC Show in September.



This digital guide features all the nominees and winners and offers an excellent sample of new technology on the market today.



Four Future B2B publications participated in the awards program: TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World and Installation.