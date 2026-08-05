FCC Returns $881 Million in Unused TV Broadcaster Relocation Funds

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission announced the return of $881 million in unused funds from the TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund, known as the “Repack,” marking a significant milestone in the successful conclusion of the first-ever spectrum Incentive Auction.

Initiated on April 13, 2017, the Incentive Auction repurposed 84 megahertz of low-band broadcast spectrum for commercial and unlicensed wireless use, generating $19.3 billion in net winning bids.

The broadcast incentive auction was made up of two separate but interdependent auctions. One was a reverse auction, which determined the price at which broadcasters could voluntarily relinquish their spectrum usage rights; the second was a forward auction, which determined the price companies were willing to pay for flexible use wireless licenses.

As part of the the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 and the Reimbursement Expansion Act of 2018 $2.75 billion was allocated by Congress to reimburse broadcasters and other entities for costs incurred due to involuntary channel reassignments.

The Fund supported thousands of broadcasters through licensing, construction, and equipment removal efforts, ensuring a smooth transition to new channels.

“In support of the Trump Administration’s efforts to seek out government waste, we took a hard look at money sitting in our agency with an eye to limiting government spending and reducing wasteful programs,” FCC Chair Carr said in a statement. “As we come to the end of the Fiscal Year, we found the time was ripe to ‘clean house’ and ensure money does not sit languishing at the agency level when it can be given back to the U.S. Treasury for the financial benefits of the Nation.”