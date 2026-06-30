FCC Plans to Auction 160 MHZ of Mid-Band Spectrum

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has announced that the regulator will hold a July 22 vote on plans to hold an auction of 160 megahertz of spectrum in the Upper C-Band (3.98-4.14 GHz) next year.

As part of the Working Families Tax Cut Act passed in 2025, Congress required the FCC to auction at least 100 MHz of C-band spectrum by July of 2027.

The NAB had pushed the agency to limit the auction to 100 MHz of spectrum, arguing that the upper C-Band is already “operating at its practical limit” and that less spectrum would create a “Tetris-like problem” that could endanger the production of major live events.

In response, the FCC indicated that it was going to accommodate the distribution of video programming by enabling upgrades in satellite technology and content distribution.

[Editor's note: More detailed comments regarding the impact of the proposals from TV Tech columnist Doug Lung are available below.]

In a June 18 letter to the FCC, satellite operator SES estimated that its “total cost to clear 160 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum will be approximately $3.6 billion, with $150 million allowed for contingencies.”

The FCC does not plan to release its estimated costs of the transition until after the July 22 vote.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TV Tech and our sister publication Radio World have reached out to the NAB for a response to the proposed auction plans. We will add those comments when we receive a reply.

The proposed rules would effectively harmonize terrestrial wireless operations across the entire C-Band to create a single “super-band” spanning 440 megahertz (3.70-4.14 GHz).

The plan also aims to maximize the amount of spectrum repurposed while establishing a speedy transition for incumbent satellite services and the creation of a successful coexistence environment for critical aviation safety systems in the adjacent band, the FCC said.

“While more complex than your average spectrum auction, the FCC moved from NPRM [Notice of Proposed Rulemaking] to Order in record time,” Carr said in a statement. “We have also coordinated with aviation and satellite stakeholders so that wireless providers can light up the Upper C-Band and provide service to most Americans by the end of 2030—ahead of many expectations.”

“The draft Order, which the Commission will vote on during our July 22 meeting, sets the stage for the FCC to auction 160 megahertz of prime, mid-band spectrum next year—exceeding the 100 megahertz minimum established in the law,” he added. “The Upper C-Band auction will also unify a big and contiguous swath of 440 megahertz of spectrum when combined with the Lower C-Band, which the FCC freed up during the previous Trump Administration.”

The FCC said that the auction is expected to raise “many billions of dollars for the U.S. Treasury.” as well.

As part of the announcement of the upcoming vote and auction, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying that it “is confident that the use of radio signals from the FCC's 5G auction can safely coexist with aviation after years of FAA-led testing and technical analysis. The FCC worked closely with the FAA while developing its auction rule, which contains key safeguards that protect the band of frequencies that aircraft radio altimeters use. These safeguards include limiting the power of the auctioned 5G signals to levels the FAA has determined are safe for aviation; protecting the altimeter band with a buffer band between it and the band of frequencies that will be auctioned; and limiting the height of 5G transmission towers. Additionally, the FCC rule would ensure the functionality of key altimeter-based alerting systems including Terrain Avoidance Warning Systems.”

Later this summer, the FAA said it will issue its own rule to require aircraft altimeter upgrades to ensure altimeters can safely operate with signals from the 5G wireless signals that will be auctioned.

The FCC stressed that the draft Order, Order of Proposed Modification, and Order on Reconsideration, responds to the surging demand for additional valuable mid-band spectrum for wireless services and puts America on a path towards massive gains that could result in at least $264 billion in GDP, 1.5 million new jobs, and $388 billion in consumer surplus by freeing up additional spectrum.

The 2027 Upper C-Band auction will ultimately result in a 440 megahertz contiguous block of spectrum for the provision of wireless services by combining the Lower C-Band (3.7-3.98 GHz) and now the Upper C-Band (3.98-4.14 GHz).

The draft item, which will be made available to the public on July 1, would make available 160 megahertz of valuable Upper C-Band spectrum through the auction of 3,248 new flexible-use spectrum licenses throughout the contiguous United States.

It also proposes that winning bidders will be responsible for transition costs and incentive payments for in-band licensees, as well as rebates for the purchase and installation of upgraded radio altimeters. In addition, the draft item would allow winning bidders to commence wireless services in the Upper C-Band starting in December 2030 for top-75 markets, and in remaining markets starting July 2031.

The FCC also noted that specific dollar amounts on costs, incentives, and rebates have been redacted from the order prior to the July 22 vote given the sensitive nature of this type of financial information. The agency will release the figures publicly with the Commission’s vote.

In an early reaction to the FCC proposals, TV Tech columnist Doug Lung noted that the auction will leave about 40 MHz. "That is enough for one transponder," he wrote. "One big question is whether or not it makes business sense for a satellite operator to use their expensive satellites in the U.S. for just one or two transponders? Even assuming they do continue to have a transponder available, what will they be used for? Looking at https://www.lyngsat.com/america.html, many transponders are used for program distribution of networks, cable TV programming, and such. There clearly won't be enough capacity to handle all these. If you look at the transponder lists for the satellites on this page, you'll see many are carrying 16 or more program streams per transponder. With only one-fifth the transponder capacity remaining, there certainly isn't enough room for all these feeds, even with improvements in video compression."

"If there isn't sufficient capacity," he added, "the problem will affect areas without reliable fiber or Internet connectivity the most. This includes sporting events in remote locations or locations where fiber is already overloaded, and distribution to remote cable headends and LPTV stations in remote locations without Internet or fiber connectivity. Ku-band satellites are an option, but there will be outages in areas with heavy rain storms. This may be acceptable for cable companies or LPTV stations, but would not be acceptable for feeds from events being re-distributed in real-time across TV or cable networks or streaming services. LEO based Internet, such as Starlink, may work in some cases but is also more susceptible to rain fade and, at least for now, capacity issues, especially for long lasting events."