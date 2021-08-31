ESPN+ to Stream 500+ College Football Games

BRISTOL, Conn.—In a notable example of the growing amount of high profile sports content available on streaming services, ESPN+ has announced that it will be offering more college football games than ever before with a streaming schedule of more than 500 games.

The streaming schedule will feature teams from FBS conferences like the SEC and Big 12, The American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, SIAC, MEAC and SWAC.

This fall will also be the first time that ESPN+ will feature SEC games. which will also be simulcast on SECN+.

In addition, the ESPN+ streaming schedule will feature more Big 12 games than ever before and a variety of top teams, the Disney-owned streaming service reported.