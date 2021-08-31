ESPN+ to Stream 500+ College Football Games
Will offer a record number of FBS and FCS Games in the fall
BRISTOL, Conn.—In a notable example of the growing amount of high profile sports content available on streaming services, ESPN+ has announced that it will be offering more college football games than ever before with a streaming schedule of more than 500 games.
The streaming schedule will feature teams from FBS conferences like the SEC and Big 12, The American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, SIAC, MEAC and SWAC.
This fall will also be the first time that ESPN+ will feature SEC games. which will also be simulcast on SECN+.
In addition, the ESPN+ streaming schedule will feature more Big 12 games than ever before and a variety of top teams, the Disney-owned streaming service reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
