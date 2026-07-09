Warner Bros.’ The Ranch Lot to Host LA28 International Broadcast Center

LOS ANGELES—LA28 has announced that the International Broadcast Center supporting broadcasters around the world covering the 2028 Summer Olympics will be located at Warner Bros. Studios’ The Ranch Lot in Burbank.

LA28 has initially announced in May of 2025 that a newly developed facility, the Hollywood Park Studios, located next to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood would house the international broadcast center .

Instead, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board recently approved plans for LA28 to use two studio campuses—Hollywood Park Studios (HPS) in the Inglewood Zone next to the SoFi stadium and the much larger The Ranch Lot across town in the Burbank Zone.

(Image credit: Hollywood Park Studios)

LA28 will use the HPS facility as a key media and operational hub for the Olympic Opening Ceremony, Paralympic Opening Ceremony, Swimming, Basketball and the Main Press Center (MPC).

More specifically, HPS production facilities will support Main Press Center operations, provide space for broadcasters conducting live stand-ups, and accommodate a variety of other operational functions.

The Ranch will house the International Broadcast Center (IBC), the global operational headquarters for Media Rights Holders who have secured the exclusive rights to distribute Games coverage. This campus offers the scale, technical infrastructure and production facilities required to support one of the world’s largest temporary broadcast operations and will be fully operational for several months before, during and after the LA28 Games.