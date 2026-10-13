Globecast To Advance Media Orchestration at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Globecast will showcase its next generation of media orchestration services at NAB Show New York, Oct. 21-22, at Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company will demonstrate how its Content Exchange and new Media Orchestration and Operations Management Platform (MooM) help media organizations simplify hybrid operations while preparing for major infrastructure changes, including the transition from C-band distribution in North America.

MooM extends Globecast's software-defined approach beyond media transport. It brings remote production, playout, media asset management, content preparation, headend and OTT delivery workflows into a single operational environment. Together with Content Exchange, MooM provides greater visibility, automation and control across satellite, fiber, IP, public cloud and private infrastructure, enabling users to modernize without disrupting established services or abandoning existing investments.

The FCC's decision to reallocate 160 MHz of the Upper C-band in 2027 presents a strategic planning challenge.

Globecast is working with customers and industry stakeholders to evaluate a range of appropriate migration strategies, spanning Ku-band satellite, managed IP, fiber, cloud and hybrid architectures.

Content Exchange serves as the unified orchestration layer for this increasingly diverse distribution environment for live and file-based content delivery. It connects multiple transport resources through a single interface featuring real-time monitoring and automated provisioning. Broadcasters gain the flexibility to phase their migration, test different connectivity options and build appropriate levels of redundancy while ensuring stable operations at every step of the journey.

While Content Exchange builds the foundation of Globecast's modern media delivery strategy, MooM broadens this model of open, API-driven design with integration of existing systems and third-party tools across the operational chain.

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Built for hybrid environments spanning AWS, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and private setups, this SaaS platform abstracts fragmented control layers and dynamically optimizes resources and costs through integrated FinOps and AI-powered operations capabilities. Organizations can scale services more predictably, launch live events and channels faster and test new services and monetization models without significant upfront capital investment.