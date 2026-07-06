Versant to Acquire Sports Tech Company Full Swing for $530 Million

NEW YORK—Versant Media Group continues to make acquisitions following its spinoff from NBCUniversal earlier this year with a definitive agreement to acquire Full Swing, a leading sports technology company with patented hardware and integrated software used by consumers, competitive athletes, coaches, and commercial venues for about $530 million from Bruin Capital and a group of minority investors.

Full Swing, which is best known for its golf simulators and its tracking and analytics software, will add an interactive sports platform to Versant’s portfolio, spanning immersive simulation, launch monitors, virtual greens, integrated software, and performance data.

Built first in golf and now extending into baseball and other sports, Full Swing supports data-driven practice, play, training, and entertainment across at-home, commercial and professional environments with simulated sports and family entertainment experiences.

At a time when traditional cable network brands are looking to expand their presence beyond the declining pay TV eco system, Full Swing will strengthen the company’s golf business, which includes Golf Channel, GolfNow and GolfPass, and will provide a new way to engage the growing golf community.

The acquisition will also create opportunities to develop content, commerce, training, and venues while supporting Full Swing’s continued growth as a sports technology company, Versant said.

“Full Swing is exactly the kind of strategic platform that reflects how we are building Versant: investing in our core markets, extending the reach of our iconic brands and creating new ways to serve passionate audiences,” said Mark Lazarus, CEO of Versant. “Sports are becoming more interactive, more data-driven and more connected, and Full Swing allows us to build on that momentum. Starting from our strength in golf, we see an opportunity to scale a multi-sports technology platform for athletes, coaches, consumers, and fans.”

"This is an exciting next chapter for Full Swing. Joining Versant gives us the scale and distribution to bring our technology to even more golfers, athletes and fans, while staying focused on what we do best — building the most connected and immersive way to play and train,” added Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. “We're proud of what our team has built, and we look forward to growing it alongside Versant's portfolio of iconic brands."

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Following the closing of the transaction, Full Swing will operate within Versant’s Digital Platforms and Ventures portfolio, and Dotters will join Versant, reporting to McIntosh. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor to Versant. Moelis & Company LLC. acted as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bruin.