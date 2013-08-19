Wohler ships three new models in DVM family of multiscreen MPEG video monitors

Wohler has announced that its DVM family of multiscreen broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors is now shipping in three new screen configurations: four 4.3in screens, two 7in screens and two 9in screens.

Capable of decoding and displaying MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, DVB-ASI and IPTV multicast transport streams, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI/HDMI video, the DVM family puts complex signal monitoring into a single unit that gives broadcast operators convenient, cost-effective access to critical QoS and QoE information at a glance or split across multiple sc

reens.

Providing audio and video display and speakers along with ETR290 TS analysis and reporting, the DVM monitors are ideal in any application requiring MPEG transport stream, SDI or HDMI monitoring. The monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI and tally.