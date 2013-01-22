WJRT-TV improves on-air presentation with NVerzion

ABC affiliate WJRT-TV, based in Flint, MI, has optimized its file-based workflow relying on NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS).

Leveraging CLASS, the station has been able to increase operational efficiencies dramatically, reduce costs and deliver a higher quality on-air presentation to viewers located in Flint and the surrounding Tri-Cities of Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.

WJRT operates three channels: the main HD channel that delivers ABC and local programming, and two SD subchannels offering the Live Well Network and weather programming, respectively. The station recently optimized its file-based workflow by adding new NVerzion automation capabilities, including an NCompass ingest management application that automatically transfers files from Pathfire and PitchBlue content delivery systems directly to the on-air server in addition to controlling automatic scheduling of secondary and tertiary events, such as snipes and other compelling graphics originating from a new WideOrbit traffic system.