VisLink Unveils New SNG Antenna

This week VisLink announced the immediate availablity of the broadcast specification VisLink Mantis MSAT, which it claims is the “world's smallest and lightest satellite data terminal for high-performance high-definition news gathering.”



The Mantis MSAT is capable of operating on both Ku and Ka bands. The 90 cm antenna weighs only 14 kg (31 pounds) and can be unpacked and operational within five minutes, according to VisLink. The antenna is designed for use in rough environments and meets the MIL 810F & DEF-STAN military specifications for shock, vibration, sand and rain. The antenna is provided as a one-box system incorporating antenna, modem and all electronics.



“The Mantis MSAT is the first satellite news gathering data terminal specifically created for the broadcast market that can not only deliver a live HD feed but is portable and light enough to be transported by one person,” said Stephen Rudd, chief executive of VisLink International. “This is especially crucial for first on scene reporting in remote or hard to reach locations which a news van would have difficulty accessing.”



