TV2 Hungary builds new broadcast studio around Mosart Newscast Automation

TV2 Hungary is using Mosart Newscast Automation to run news operations in its recently launched broadcast studio. The broadcaster went live with Mosart in January 2012. One, large selling point for TV2 was the solution's ability to integrate with almost all studio devices, without requiring the network to be tied to any manufacturer's hardware. Mosart now supports four manufacturers of production switchers, eight audio mixers, eight brands of servers, eight graphics systems, and five camera robotics systems.

Mosart's customizable graphical interface makes it easy for story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics to be assigned to on-screen buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews can also be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a virtual shot box for touchscreens, and easily adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.