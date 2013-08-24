Snell unveils software-only version of standards converter

Snell has released Alchemist OD, the software-only version of its standards converter and the first product to use Snell's On Demand technology.

On Demand is a media-processing framework that provides instant access to Snell's signal-processing algorithms in file-based, virtualized broadcast and digital media environments. With the launch of the Alchemist Ph.C-HD (phase correlation), motion-compensated standards converter onto the Snell On Demand platform, Snell brings the best of frame-rate conversion to the software realm, enabling instant access to high-quality, rapid, anytime processing of media files.

With Snell On Demand software solutions, users can rapidly enter new markets and create new services that open up additional revenue-generation opportunities. This approach enables cost savings through the use of standard IT hardware and supports highly efficient operations that enable 24/7 asset use.

See Snell at IBC 2013 Stand 8.B70.