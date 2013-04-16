Signiant to power accelerated news delivery workflow automation for EBU

The Eurovision News Exchange operated by EBU has selected Signiant's Managers+Agents software and Workflow Automation Engine to power an automated file-based delivery workflow system.

This will facilitate faster news sharing among the network of up to 200 sites of the News Exchange's 72 active participants. Eurovision's File Exchange Platform (FEP) will use Signiant components as the primary management system to control, optimize, accelerate, secure, prioritize and automate the movement of digital content.

At a time when speed, security and peak efficiency are paramount, Signiant's software will enable Eurovision and its Members to transform their operations, and facilitate the transition from linear satellite feeds to file-based operations. The rollout of the FEP to EBU Members, which began earlier this year, will enable the unlimited exchange of non-linear content.

The FEP uses Signiant's software to enable a trusted connection across two active data centers running Signiant Manager software integrated with existing news scheduling servers. This will both push and pull news content to and from EBU Members and subscriber endpoints running Signiant Agents.

Because Signiant's software is built to centrally manage geographically dispersed workflows, it includes sophisticated features that can support large-scale deployments like FEP, while removing the need for human intervention from many steps in the news workflow.

"The system allows News Exchange members to exchange more content, more quickly, without the limitations imposed by linear transmission," said Jeff Dubin, Head of News and Events for EUROVISION.

A private cloud solution for sharing media assets with a broader content delivery ecosystem, Signiant's Managers+Agents software is optimized for automated file transfers and workflow integration.