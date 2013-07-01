RT installs Riedel MediorNet, Artist Intercom systems

Russia Today (RT) television network has installed an extensive and comprehensive real-time video, audio, data signal transport and communications network from Riedel Communications within its Moscow studios. The news network broadcasts 24/7 in English, Arabic and Spanish to bring a new perspective on global affairs to 630 million people in more than 100 countries worldwide. Its deployment of Riedel Artist Intercom and MediorNet fiber is among the largest in the world.

The Riedel installation at the new RT facility features the Artist digital matrix intercom system and the Performer digital partyline system, as well as Riedel's MediorNet Compact real-time fiber-based network for the transport of video, audio, data and communications between several buildings that make up the studio complex.

The RT machine room is equipped with 26 MediorNet Compact frames, eight Artist 128-port frames, and one Artist 64-port frame. The machine room systems connect with six studios, each outfitted with three MediorNet Compact frames; two master control rooms, each with one MediorNet Compact frame; the facility's translation and Internet rooms, each with two MediorNet Compact frames; and the multiformat and Avid rooms, each with one MediorNet frame.

The MediorNet frames provide the backbone for transporting all of the broadcast signals on just two single-mode fiber links, drastically simplifying the cabling requirements and reducing the costs of installation and maintenance relative to a copper-based system. This signal backbone supports the bidirectional transport of multiple HD-SDI feeds, reference video (sync), audio (analog, AES, MADI),and timecode, as well as all intercom signals, including those for panels and beltpacks from the machine room to each production area.