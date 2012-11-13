PBS Guam achieves file-based workflow with NVerzion NControl

KGTF, the PBS television station in Guam, has selected NVerzion NControl Lite to achieve a streamlined, file-based operation as well as guaranteed redundancy of all file-based assets. Leveraging the highly scalable, extensible hardware and software automation platform, PBS Guam has significantly increased operational efficiencies while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

PBS Guam operates two broadcast channels, both of which deliver educational and cultural programming to the Western Pacific island of Guam. NVerzion NControl Lite enables the station to control both channels independently as well as provide engineers with real-time access to file-based video assets. The station uses NVerzion's XPANSION asset management software and an 8TB TeraStore nearline/archive storage system, for redundant storage of its file-based assets.

Also included in the package are NVerzion's NGest professional dubbing and recording application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl transmission playlists, NBase SQL media database manager, and NView media database viewer.

At PBS Guam, scheduling logs are transferred from a Myers Information Systems traffic system using the CPIM/BXF traffic interface of NControl's intelligent scheduling software. During the course of each day, if the schedule changes, the NControl on-air playlist helps streamline changes to the event order, including deletions and additions to the original schedule.

A unique Time Calculation function recalculates the time of day that each event is expected to start, from the current on-air event to the next manual or absolute event, to ensure a seamless, conflict-free broadcast schedule.