New commission task force to help answer 21st-century policy questions

The FCC has formed a new agency-wide council which will play an important role in answering fundamental policy questions related to communications in this century, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said Dec. 10.

The Technology Transitions Policy Task Force will be led by Sean Lev, FCC general counsel, who will serve as interim director, and Rebeka Goodheart, associate chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

The task force will explore questions such as how the agency can best ensure its policies “continue to drive a virtuous cycle of innovation and investment, promote competition, and protect consumers?” said Genachowski.

Some of the issues on the agenda of the task force include coordinating the FCC’s efforts on IP interconnection, resiliencyof 21st-century communications networks, business broadband competition and consumer protection, with a focus on voice services, according to a press statement.

Other responsibilities will be considering recommendations from the Technological Advisory Committee on the PSTN transition, coordinating with the NARUC Presidential Task Force on Federalism and Telecommunications, and evaluating the feedback from the commission’s pending field hearings on Hurricane Sandy.

The task force will include the commission’s chief economist and chief technology officer, as well as representatives from across the agency, including staff from the Wireline, Wireless, Media, Consumer Affairs, and Public Safety Bureaus, as well as the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.