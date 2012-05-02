NBC Olympics adopt MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL for ingest

MOG Technologies will provide its centralized ingest solutions to NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

NBC’s operation will use MOG Technologies’ mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 ingest system to conform the captured clips from SONY XDCAM Stations, delivering the output to the multi-platform distribution servers. The mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 will also enable the handling of growing files, saving time to the editors, when sending their EDL’s for conform, merging sub-clips from several LongGOP sources.

Additionally, the mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 SDI Recorder will be used to capture simultaneously to the Harmonic MediaGrid and Avid Interplay/ISIS, allowing files to be immediately available in the editing suite.