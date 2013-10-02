Myers unveils Live Log

Myers has unveiled Live Log, an extension of its BXF integration between ProTrack and third-party automation systems. ProTrack offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities.

Live Log broadens the bi-directional, real-time exchange of data between ProTrack and the facility's play-to-air automation. It provides the ability to edit ProTrack logs and deliver them to automation in real time. Users may view changes before republishing and receive confirmation receipts when the updates are accepted, and ProTrack will maintain a history of those modifications.

Live Log allows users to make and track strategic business decisions within ProTrack. It improves operational efficiency through streamlined processes and enhances sales opportunities by extending log-closing deadlines with the abililty to identify, react to and reschedule errant spots.