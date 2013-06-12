Harris Broadcast supports Fiji TV’s playout facility

Harris Broadcast has supplied a range of integrated broadcast solutions to international distributor and service provider, Gencom Technology, for the implementation of a multi-channel playout facility at Fiji TV.

The solution at the Fiji broadcaster encompasses the playout operation for 25 channels, and also serves SKY Pacific DTH pay TV service.

Gencom Technology designed and built the new solution in Auckland, New Zealand. As an existing customer with the NEXIO AMP server platform, the broadcaster was confident to rely on Harris Broadcast technology for the upgrade.

At the heart of the new facility is a Harris Broadcast Platinum router with integrated HView SX Pro multiviewers. The router offers dual-path routing, allowing video and audio to be contained in the same device without losing signal paths.

The facility, now on-air, also incorporates a range of Harris Broadcast master control graphics and production solutions to enhance the on-air look across all channels. These systems include Inscriber TitleOne AE graphics, plus the IconMaster master control switcher and IconLogo high-definition channel branding system.