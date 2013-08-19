Harmonic to demonstrate broadcast and multiscreen systems at IBC2013

Featured demonstrations at Harmonic's booth at IBC this year include encoding and stream processing.

A unique UltraHD demonstration powered by Harmonic's HEVC-ready ProMedia family of multiscreen systems will showcase the high resolution offered by the new format and the company’s new UltraHD reference footage, which will be made available to customers for testing interoperability with HEVC clients. An end-to-end true HD 1080p50 playout, encoding and distribution workflow, showcasing 3G-SDI and 1080p support on the Spectrum MediaPort 7000 real-time video encoder/decoder, as well as 1080p50 H.264 encoding on the Electra 8000 universal encoder and 1080p50 H.264 decoding with 3G-SDI output on the ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder and stream processor.

New linear ad splicing capabilities on the ProStream 9100 real-time stream processor, which harnesses the new Quad GbE I/O card for local and regional ad insertion directly into live-to-air MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams.

In the arena of storage and playout, the company will be demonstrating the capabilities of its high-performance storage: Adobe Premiere will be shown editing 4K content on the MediaGrid shared-storage system.

Also on display at the booth will be recent enhancements to the Spectrum ChannelPort branded channel-playout module, which include dual DVE functionality, dual live inputs, independent branding of simulcast channels and support for external key/fill to enable more powerful graphics.

Visit Harmonic at IBC Stand 1.B20.