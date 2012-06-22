HARMAN AKG celebrates 65th birthday

HARMAN’s AKG Acoustics turns 65 this month, but the company is not taking early retirement or moving to Florida. Initially a firm that supplied cinemas with loudspeakers and projectors in Austria, AKG’s line expanded over the decades to include microphones (the D12 was the de facto standard for radio and television broadcasts in the 1950s and 60s) headphones and pickups for record players (remember those?).

HARMAN acquired AKG in 1993, nine years after AKG became a publicly traded company. In 2010, AKG received a Technical Grammy Award. For more information about AKG, visit either http://www.akg.com or http://www.youtube.com/AKGacoustics.