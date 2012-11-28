Foxtel chooses digital Rapids Encoding and Streaming for Go Service

Australian media company Foxtel has purchased Digital Rapids StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management system to power the new Foxtel Go App for iPad.

The Digital Rapids encoders and management software are being used to provide IP streams for Foxtel on Xbox 360, Foxtel on Connected TV, and the Foxtel Go App. They were also used to provide IP streams for the Foxtel LONDON 2012 Olympic Games App.