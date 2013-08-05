Envy Post Production selects Signiant Media Shuttle for delivery of high-res programming

UK post house Envy Post Production has become another major UK broadcast content company to adopt Signiant Media Shuttle hybrid SaaS file transfer system to move large files securely among its business partners and global customer base. Responding to its client needs, Envy Post has standardized on Media Shuttle because of its ease-of-use and its ability to be seamlessly branded.

Serving all the major UK broadcasters and producing content for many International broadcasters including Discovery Channel and National Geographic in the United States, Envy Post conducts numerous file transfers daily with rushes and other fast-turnaround works in progress. Envy needed a system that could handle a variety of file sizes, was collaborative, secure and had an easy user interface. Envy also needed to rest assured all assets remained under its control at all times.

As broadband speeds and connections in the UK increase, allowing even the largest client files to be delivered over the Internet, Envy Post Production is leveraging Media Shuttle to provide a faster and easier delivery method to its client base. Having relied on couriers for large file transfers in the past, Envy is now able to offer a more efficient and cost-effective way of exchanging content. Media Shuttle requires no client or employee training, and makes it easy for Envy’s technical team to add or subtract users via delegated administration features. A dashboard for monitoring content flow provides insight at all times into who, where and how content is being accessed.