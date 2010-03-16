DVEO to show eYe Catcher ATSC M/H test modulator at NAB

At the 2010 NAB Show, DVEO will introduce a small form factor ATSC M/H test modulator that emulates broadcast M/H transmissions to mobile devices. Designed for use in development labs and for technology demonstrations, the compact eYe Catcher ATSC M/H offers a portable frequency-agile modulator with IP, ASI or SMPTE 310M input and ATSC M/H output. It delivers real-time or stored video to cell phones, PDAs, handhelds and vehicles.

The eYe Catcher includes a comprehensive Windows XP playout application with a playback scheduler. Linux and Windows SDKs are available for customization, and sample transport streams are also available.

See DVEO at NAB Show Booth SU2709.