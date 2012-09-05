Dolby joins AVnu Alliance

Precise synching of audio and video has been a critical goal for at least two decades. The migration from analog to digital has brought a number of key improvements, including higher quality signals, the elimination of miles of snake, and a general improvement in synch. Nailing synch has not yet been achieved, but the AVnu Alliance is dedicated to realizing that goal.

The AVnu Alliance is dedicated to promoting the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging standards over various networking link-layers. Creating compliance test procedures to ensure the interoperability of all networked AV devices should see to it that all equipment remains locked.

Audio heavyweight Dolby recently joined the AVnu Alliance.

“As we continue to develop the best entertainment technologies, we see the need for our customers to reliably connect devices with ease. The AVnu Alliance’s work in advancing the AVB standards and its certification program will help the industry reach this goal,” said Brian Link, Vice President Business Development, Dolby Laboratories. “With the AVnu certification process just around the corner, we’re excited to contribute to help drive interoperability with a singular networking solution.”