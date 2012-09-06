dB Broadcast launches Hawkeye DVB-T2 monitoring receiver at IBC2012

Leading UK independent system integrator and product manufacturer dB Broadcast is introducing a DVB-T2 monitoring receiver module for its Hawkeye range.

Designed at dB’s Cambridge development facility, it is based upon the hugely successful Hawkeye B104 receiver module, which is operational within the UK DVB-T2 network.

The Hawkeye B105 monitoring receiver provides additional RF and ASI monitoring facilities compared to the B104, and has a built in Web interface allowing simple remote control and monitoring. A SNMP interface is provided for integration with Network Management Systems making it an ideal product for use at un-manned transmitter sites. The structure of a DVB-T2 signal is complex and requires detailed monitoring to ensure that the correct format is transmitted.

The module monitors key RF signal performance parameters such as Modulation Error Ratio (MER) calibrated to 35dB, which give early indication of signal degradation. Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) to determine the status of error correction is used in conjunction with MER.

The B105 module monitors RF modulation parameters against programmable user templates. Transport Stream ASI parameters are monitored including PAT conformance and PID presence against a user defined list of expected PIDs.